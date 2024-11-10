News
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple for first time

Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple for first time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 10, 2024 20:53 IST
Tension prevailed in a village in Mandya on Sunday after the district authorities made way for the Dalits to enter the temple and worship the deity 'Kalabhairaveshwara' for the first time.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The upper caste people, mostly Vokkaligas, allegedly took away the 'Utsava Murthy', the metallic festival idol of the deity for performing rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village.

 

Heavy police force has been deployed in Hanakere in view of the prevailing tension.

According to sources, there was an old Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple in the village and Dalits were never allowed to enter it.

About three years ago, the old dilapidated structure was demolished and a new temple was built. Recently, the shrine came under the control of the Religious Endowment Department of the state government.

Soon, Dalits decided to enter the temple but the members of the upper caste communities did not agree.

The Dalits complained to the district administration about the discrimination done against them. Subsequently, two peace meetings were conducted but they failed.

On Sunday, the Dalits entered the temple amid police security. The upper caste members who were upset with the development took away the festival idol.

"Let them keep the temple, we will take the deity with us," one of them was heard saying.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
