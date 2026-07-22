Tension in Jantar Mantar as CJP protesters pelt stones at police

The police appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. Heavy security has been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent any escalation of the situation.

IMAGE: CJP supporters continue the protest following the clashes between protesters and police during parliament march near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, July 21, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Cockroach Janta Party protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to deploy heavy security in the area, sources said.

Key Points They said some protesters threw stones at police teams.

However, no immediate information was available on whether anyone sustained any injury.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent any escalation of the situation.

They said some protesters threw stones at police teams.

However, no immediate information was available on whether anyone sustained any injury.

The police appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and not indulge in violence, sources added.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent any escalation of the situation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged paper leaks.

On Monday, the police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they attempted to march towards the Parliament, on the first day of the Monsoon session.

In the ensuing clashes, 118 police personnel and 60 protesters sustained injuries.