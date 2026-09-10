Tension in Bengal college after student clash over Vishwakarma Puja

A violent clash between student groups over Vishwakarma Puja arrangements has led to the indefinite closure of the University Institute of Technology in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman, highlighting campus tensions and prompting an official investigation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A college in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, has been shut indefinitely due to a violent student clash over Vishwakarma Puja arrangements.

The dispute at the University Institute of Technology, Burdwan University, involved two student groups, leading to injuries and property damage.

The college principal and teachers were allegedly confined, and outsiders reportedly attacked students with sticks and rods.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) denied any official involvement, stating the incident appeared to be an internal dispute.

Authorities have initiated an an investigation into the incident, with the college and hostel remaining closed.

An educational institute in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district was shut indefinitely and its hostel vacated after a clash allegedly broke out between two groups of students over organising Vishwakarma Puja on the campus, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the University Institute of Technology (UIT), under Burdwan University, where several students were reportedly injured. Police and security personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Principal's Account Of The Campus Violence

The college's officiating principal, Sushil Karfar, said two groups had separately approached him seeking permission to organise the puja.

Karfar said when he declined to hand over responsibility to either group, some teachers were allegedly confined to his room by the warring students.

"Some teachers and I were confined to my room, after which an argument started between the two student groups. They then started fighting in front of us," Karfar claimed.

The principal alleged that furniture in his room was damaged and files and documents were ransacked during the incident.

As the situation worsened, he and others took shelter in a toilet and informed police and Burdwan University Vice-Chancellor, he said.

Student's Perspective And Outsider Involvement

Student Saurav Kumar Singh said the dispute between the two groups started over organising Vishwakarma Puja.

He claimed that one group had initially obtained permission from the principal, following which another group approached him seeking suspension of the permission.

Tension escalated on the campus, and the two sides allegedly engaged in a scuffle outside the college, Singh said.

He further alleged that several outsiders entered the campus and attacked students with sticks and rods.

ABVP Denies Organisational Role In Clash

Some of those involved in the incident allegedly claimed to be supporters or members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

However, ABVP's Bardhaman city secretary Sushobhan Chowdhury denied any organisational connection with the incident, saying there was no ABVP unit at the college.

He said the incident appeared to be an internal dispute and that merely claiming to be an ABVP supporter or activist did not make someone an office-bearer or member of the organisation.

"If anyone has used the organisation's name while being personally involved in an incident, ABVP will not take responsibility for it. If an investigation establishes that any ABVP functionary was involved, the organisation will take action," Chowdhury said.

He urged the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation and take action according to law.

He also questioned how outsiders were allowed to enter the campus, saying that if any ABVP member was found to have been involved in the alleged assault along with outsiders, action should be taken against them as well.

Indefinite Closure Of Educational Institute

The college authorities have decided to keep the institution closed indefinitely, and the hostel has also been vacated, officials said.