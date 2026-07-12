Tension escalates in West Asia as IRGC announces Hormuz closure

IRGC said the decision was taken "in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers."

IMAGE: Kidly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo/Reuters

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice," stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported.

Key Points The IRGC Navy warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway's closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response.

The IRGC said that responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation would rest with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran.

These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations.

According to an IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the decision was taken "in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers."

"The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait," the statement said, as quoted by Press TV.

The IRGC Navy also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway's closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response.

"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement added.

The IRGC further said that responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation would rest with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran, Press TV reported.

These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat on Saturday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi stated that the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, alongside broader regional developments.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the two sides also discussed mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while Oman reiterated its support for diplomacy to ease regional tensions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request, but reiterated that the US still considers the previous ceasefire between the two sides to be "over."