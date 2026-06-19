Tender Scam Blows Lid Off Bihar Corruption

'As the Bihar government's focus is on development and infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores, Rishu Sinha created a network to pay a decent commission to government officials for securing tenders.'

IMAGE: Bihar police's Special Vigilance Unit conducts a raid at contractor Rishu Sinha's residence in Mithapur over the alleged manipulation of government tenders, May 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Contractor Rishu Kumar Sinha was arrested as the main accused in the multi-crore tender scam, with significant cash and valuables seized from his residence.

Two IAS officers, Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, were suspended, and three other government officers were arrested in connection with the scam.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across multiple states and had previously submitted a report to the state government detailing money laundering related to the scam, leading to an FIR over a year later.

The recent action against a high-profile contractor, IAS officers, a retired government engineer, and two officers in Bihar's multi-crore 'tender scam' have exposed a major breach in the state government's much-hyped zero tolerance policy against corruption.

In a surprise move, Bihar witnessed arrests, suspension and raids in connection with the tender scam over the last two weeks.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Key Arrests and Seizures

On May 27, the Bihar police's Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) arrested Rishu Kumar Sinha, a high-profile contractor who is allegedly the main accused in the tender scam.

The SVU raided Sinha's residence in Patna and seized Rs 2 crore in cash, gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth over another Rs 2 crore, and also recovered several documents, investment records, bank details, and original papers related to 47 land purchases.

The SVU also arrested Santosh Kumar, a close aide of Rishu Sinha.

"During our investigation, we got evidence that Rishu Sinha paid bribes to officers of different departments to secure government tenders," said an SVU officer associated with the probe.

Two days later, on May 30, the state government suspended two IAS officers -- Dr Yogesh Kumar Sagar (2017 batch) and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma (2014 batch) -- in connection with the tender scam.

On June 10, the SVU arrested three government officers -- Tarini Das, former chief engineer of the building construction department; Mumukshu Choudhary, joint secretary in the finance department; Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer of the urban development and housing department -- in connection with the tender scam.

Another senior IAS officer, also an accused in the tender scam, has been untraceable and reportedly absconding after the SVU team raided his residence.

ED's Involvement and Delayed Action

On May 13, the ED raided nine different locations across the country -- including Patna, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Surat in Gujarat, and Panipat in Haryana -- in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case involving Rishu Sinha.

The ED has reportedly seized several incriminating pieces of evidence and documents.

Half a dozen senior IAS officers and over a dozen government officers are on the SVU's radar.

Though the state government's agencies have from time to time raided different places, recovered cash and jewellery, and arrested individual government officers in alleged corruption cases in recent years, the way the SVU acted against several powerful people in a span of a few days for their alleged involvement in the tender scam raised eyebrows.

Even though senior ministers were aware of the tender scam since last year, matters started moving after the ED submitted its investigation report with evidence related to the tender scam to the state government and asked it to take action.

Soon after, the SVU registered an FIR on April 30, 2025. But it seems the state government sat on the ED report for over a year and did not act against those allegedly involved.

Political Implications and Allegations of Cover-up

"It took over a year for the state government to initiate action against the accused in the tender scam; this itself indicates a delayed step, an attempt to hide the tender scam, a serious corruption case," states a political commentator in Patna.

According to a former Bihar director general of police, the arrested officers are scapegoats.

"There is the suspected involvement of powerful bureaucrats and politicians in the tender scam, but the SVU has so targeted only small fish because the big fish have direct protection from above," the retired DGP said.

IMAGE: Seized items on display after a raid conducted by the Special Vigilance Unit at Rishu Sinha's residence, May 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rishu Sinha's Influence and Rise

Rishu Sinha, who is currently lodged in a jail in Patna, was said to have impressive clout in the urban development, health, water resources and public health engineering departments.

"He used to manipulate tenders of different departments for his firms and guarantee contract works to others with help from top IAS officers," alleges a source.

Sinha, 39, developed a close nexus with the powerful IAS lobby that helped him secure government tenders and contracts.

He also allegedly sponsored the foreign trips of IAS officers, handed out costly gifts, and provided other favours.

The ED reportedly informed the state government that Sinha had funded the Europe trips of IAS officer Sagar along with eight members of his family in June 2024.

The ED claimed he extended Rs 9 lakh to IAS officer Sharma for the construction of a rooftop garden at her residence and sponsored her trips to Goa, Hyderabad and Delhi. He reportedly gifted iPhones to Sharma's family.

Sinha's wealth is worth at least Rs 200 crore by some estimates.

"Over the years, he easily secured tenders and contracts of nearly a dozen government departments that run into hundreds of crores," a senior official of the health department says.

"As the Bihar government's focus is on development and infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores, he created a network to pay a decent commission to government officials for securing tenders or contracts for development works."

Action against Sinha was taken a month after Bihar's first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took charge of the government.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff