Rediff.com  » News » Temporary Home For 380 Manipuri Families

Temporary Home For 380 Manipuri Families

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: August 24, 2023 16:33 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a temporary shelter home for the families displaced by the violence in the state.

The homes will provide shelter to 380 displaced families mostly from Manipur's Ekou and Dolaithabi areas.

 

IMAGE: N Biren Singh performs rituals at the inauguration of the temporary shelter homes. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: N Biren Singh inaugurates the temporary shelter homes.

 

IMAGE: N Biren Singh hands over the temporary shelter homes to displaced families.

 

IMAGE: Exterior views of the temporary shelter homes, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Displaced families glimpse their temporary homes.

 

IMAGE: Women from the displaced families queue to receive gas cylinders.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
