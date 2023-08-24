Temporary Home For 380 Manipuri Families

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a temporary shelter home for the families displaced by the violence in the state.

The homes will provide shelter to 380 displaced families mostly from Manipur's Ekou and Dolaithabi areas.

IMAGE: N Biren Singh performs rituals at the inauguration of the temporary shelter homes. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: N Biren Singh inaugurates the temporary shelter homes.

IMAGE: N Biren Singh hands over the temporary shelter homes to displaced families.

IMAGE: Exterior views of the temporary shelter homes, here and below.

IMAGE: Displaced families glimpse their temporary homes.

IMAGE: Women from the displaced families queue to receive gas cylinders.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com