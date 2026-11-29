A Keralam court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a temple priest to 16 years in jail for the sexual assault of a minor girl in 2023, highlighting the stringent application of POCSO laws.

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Key Points A Keralam court sentenced temple priest Soman (46) to 16 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2023.

The Nadapuram fast track POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the accused.

The priest allegedly entered the victim's home under the guise of providing an amulet for good health and academic excellence.

The incident was reported the day after it occurred, leading to the priest's arrest and subsequent investigation.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 24 witnesses and 28 documents to secure the conviction.

A Keralam court has convicted and sentenced a temple priest to 16 years in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl back in 2023 near Kuttiyadi here.

Court Delivers Justice In POCSO Case

Nadapuram fast track POCSO court judge Devan K Menon sentenced the accused, Soman (46), to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 1.5 lakh for sexually assaulting the minor girl, special public prosecutor Manoj Aroor said.

According to the prosecution, the priest entered the child's home when she was alone under the pretext of trying an amulet which would bring good health and academic excellence.

The priest told the girl that having physical relations was necessary for the amulet to work and raped her, the prosecution told the court.

The day after the incident, the girl's relatives lodged a complaint in the Kuttiyadi police station and then admitted the child to the Vadakara Government District Hospital for emergency treatment.

During the subsequent investigation, the accused was taken into custody and arrested in Perambra.

During the trial of the case, the prosecution examined 24 witnesses and presented 28 documents, the prosecutor said.