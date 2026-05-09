Temple Elephant Beats Summer Heat In Style

IMAGE: The Rameswaram temple's elephant has a refreshing pool bath. Photograph: ANI

Elite commandos guard the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The Shivaling discovered near the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Bhalesa glows!

And a journey of devotion that will leave you amazed.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Gets A Special Guard

Location: Jammu

In addition to multi-layered security along the 327 km Jammu-Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line, the newly launched Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will be protected by elite RPF commandos.

Take a look.

All videos: ANI

Temple Elephant Beats The Heat

Location: Rameswaram

Ramalakshmi, the beloved temple elephant at the Ramanathaswamy temple, chills in a special pool.

Bhalesa Glows!

Location: Doda

All it required was some rain and a fresh fall of snow.

Shivling Unearthed Near Mahakaleshwar Temple

Location: Ujjain

The ongoing construction and land-clearing that is taking place for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 has led to the discovery of the large Shivling.

Many locals are visiting the site to offer prayers.

Two Devotees... And Their Faith

Location: Ramban

Jiten Rajput and Amit Rajput -- two young devotees from Madhya Pradesh -- have embarked on an extraordinary 1,700 km yatra to the Amarnath Yatra.

They not travelling by bus. They are not walking.

Since July 23, 2025, they have been moving ahead doing the sashtanga namaskaram (full-body prostrations) along the road.

Amitabh Bachchan Looked Dashing...

Location: Mumbai

...And the beloved star's fans got emotional.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff