Tell nation who released Masood Azhar from jail: Rahul to Modi

March 09, 2019 17:55 IST

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation that it was the BJP government which released terror outfit JeM chief Masood Azhar from an Indian jail.

IMAGE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Haveri, Karnataka. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Addressing a public rally Haveri in north Karnataka, Gandhi said, "Let Modi make me understand who sent Masood Azhar from Indian jail to Pakistan."

The Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

"I have a small question for Modi. Who killed CRPF jawans? What is the name of JeM chief? His name is Masood Azhar," the Congress chief said, adding it was the BJP government in 1999 that sent him from Indian jail to Pakistan through Kandahar in Afghanistan.

"Why are you not speaking about it. Why are you not saying that the person who killed CRPF jawans was sent to Pakistan by BJP... Modiji we are not like you. We don't bow in front of terror. Make it clear to people to India who sent Masood Azhar," he said.

Pakistan-based Azhar was released by India in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999 during the Vajpayee government.

Gandhi also alleged that while Modi talked about corruption, the whole country knew he was corrupt.

He said the ruling alliance of the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka would fight the Lok Sabha elections together and win it.

Gandhi also accused Modi of "fooling" the people of the country for the last five years with his programmes like "Make in India, Stand Up India and Sit Down India".