HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Telegram Seller In Child Exploitation Case

Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Telegram Seller In Child Exploitation Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 17:41 IST

x

Maharashtra Cyber has successfully apprehended a Telegram-based seller, Adiraj Rajendra Bait, for allegedly distributing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) after a thorough digital investigation.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Cyber registered a case against a Telegram seller for allegedly dealing in Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).
  • The accused, Adiraj Rajendra Bait, was traced through continuous digital monitoring, technical verification, and open-source intelligence.
  • Forensic analysis of Bait's mobile phone revealed preserved CSEAM intended for selling and further circulation.
  • A criminal case has been registered, and the accused is in custody for further investigation by NRI police station in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against a Telegram-based seller for allegedly dealing in Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), a police official said on Thursday.

Investigation And Arrest

Based on specific intelligence, Maharashtra Cyber launched a hunt for the accused, the process involving continuous monitoring of the digital ecosystem, including the dark net and other online platforms, he said.

 

"Maharashtra Cyber also conducted technical verification and intelligence-based analysis, including examining a UPI ID. Field inquiries and open-source intelligence helped trace the whereabouts of Adiraj Rajendra Bait, who was brought in for questioning. His mobile phone was seized for digital forensic examination," he said.

The forensic analysis found the accused allegedly preserved child sexual exploitative material on the device for selling and further circulation, the official said.

The department registered a criminal case and handed the accused's custody to NRI police station in Navi Mumbai for further investigation and appropriate legal action, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Teen Arrested for Sharing Obscene Content of Women Online
Another Arrest In Amravati Obscene Videos Case
Another Arrest In Amravati Obscene Videos Case
Mumbai police arrest MBA from Odisha in Bulli Bai app case
Mumbai police arrest MBA from Odisha in Bulli Bai app case
Mumbai Man Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of Minor
Man Denied Bail In Online Harassment Case
Man Denied Bail In Online Harassment Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:56

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Janhvi, Maheshwari visit Tirumala temple1:12

Janhvi, Maheshwari visit Tirumala temple

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen Dharna Durga1:06

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO