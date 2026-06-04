Maharashtra Cyber Nabs Telegram Seller In Child Exploitation Case

Maharashtra Cyber has successfully apprehended a Telegram-based seller, Adiraj Rajendra Bait, for allegedly distributing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) after a thorough digital investigation.

Key Points Maharashtra Cyber registered a case against a Telegram seller for allegedly dealing in Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).

The accused, Adiraj Rajendra Bait, was traced through continuous digital monitoring, technical verification, and open-source intelligence.

Forensic analysis of Bait's mobile phone revealed preserved CSEAM intended for selling and further circulation.

A criminal case has been registered, and the accused is in custody for further investigation by NRI police station in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against a Telegram-based seller for allegedly dealing in Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), a police official said on Thursday.

Investigation And Arrest

Based on specific intelligence, Maharashtra Cyber launched a hunt for the accused, the process involving continuous monitoring of the digital ecosystem, including the dark net and other online platforms, he said.

"Maharashtra Cyber also conducted technical verification and intelligence-based analysis, including examining a UPI ID. Field inquiries and open-source intelligence helped trace the whereabouts of Adiraj Rajendra Bait, who was brought in for questioning. His mobile phone was seized for digital forensic examination," he said.

The forensic analysis found the accused allegedly preserved child sexual exploitative material on the device for selling and further circulation, the official said.

The department registered a criminal case and handed the accused's custody to NRI police station in Navi Mumbai for further investigation and appropriate legal action, he said.