Telegram access restricted in India ahead of NEET-UG re-test

In a decisive move to safeguard the integrity of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the Indian government has temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app and disabled its message-editing feature, targeting organised cheating rackets and ensuring fair conduct for lakhs of aspirants.

IMAGE: The NTA stated that the restrictions are aimed at countering organised cheating rackets that have used the platform to defraud candidates. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The government has temporarily restricted access to Telegram in India until June 22, 2026, specifically for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination period.

Telegram's message-editing feature for already-posted messages has also been disabled in India until June 30, 2026, to prevent fabrication of 'paper leak' evidence.

These measures were taken under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, based on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to alleged irregularities.

The government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with the National Testing Agency saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets.

Government Action Against Cheating

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations made by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026 covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages for a defined period ending June 30, 2026 addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations, the NTA said in a statement.

Ensuring Fair Examinations

"Both measures have been taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled on 21 June 2026," the NTA said.

The agency expressed its gratitude to MeitY for what it described as a "timely action" taken in the interest of students and said it would help ensure the conduct of "safe and secure examinations" on June 21.

The medical-entrance examination held on May 3 was cancelled amidst allegations of irregularities, leaving lakhs of aspirants in despair. The re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.