Telangana woman student missing in US, minister seeks help for search

A Telangana student pursuing studies at UMass Boston has been reported missing since November 2, prompting urgent appeals from her family and a state minister for assistance in tracing her whereabouts.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Key Points Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Telangana at UMass Boston, has been missing since November 2.

Her father, Yadagiri Reddy, reported that she went for a walk after college and her phone has been switched off.

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has urged the Indian Consulate in Boston, MEA, and Boston Police to help trace her.

A woman student from Telangana has gone missing in the US, causing concern among her parents in Nalgonda district.

Search Efforts Underway

Expressing concern over the disappearance of Sreeja Reddy Koya, state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the Consulate General of India in Boston, the external affairs ministry and also the Boston police department to help trace her.

"Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston," he said in a post on X,

According to Sreeja's father Yadagiri Reddy, she has been missing since November 2. She joined the course one and a half years ago.

Sreeja (23) went for a walk after returning from college and went missing. Her phone remained switched off, he told reporters on Friday.