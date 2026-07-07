Telangana woman injects husband with toilet cleaner; held for murder

Discover the shocking details of a murder plot in Telangana where a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband using a toilet cleaner injection, leading to their arrest.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A woman in Nizamabad, Telangana, is accused of murdering her husband by injecting him with toilet cleaner.

The victim, Prasanth, was initially pushed from a terrace by an accomplice but survived.

His wife, Sandhya, then administered the fatal injection while he was recovering at home.

Police investigation revealed Sandhya conspired with her lover, Anil, and an accomplice, Venkata Sai.

All three accused have been arrested and remanded to jail for their involvement in the murder plot.

A woman in Nizamabad district of Telangana allegedly killed her husband by injecting toilet cleaner through a cannula when he was undergoing medical treatment, the police said on Monday.

The mother of the deceased complained on July 1 that she came to know about the death of her son Prasanth (35), who works in a Gulf country, on June 30.

The complainant told police that she was not even aware of her son's visit to home and the events preceding his death.

The complainant said her son's death is mysterious, expressing doubts over her daughter-in-law Sandhya.

Unravelling The Murder Conspiracy

As per technical evidence and the facts that emerged during police investigation, Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35).

Sandhya and Anil had planned to eliminate Prasanth as they thought he was an obstacle to their affair, a police release said.

As per a conspiracy made by them, they sought the help of one Venkata Sai to implement their plans to kill Prasanth.

According to their plan, Sai went to the residence of Prasanth on June 29 and made him consume a lot of liquor.

Then, he took Prasanth to the terrace of the building and pushed him as per the instructions of Sandhya over the phone, the release said.

However, Prasanth suffered serious injuries but did not die. Sandhya and Sai took Prasanth to a government hospital for treatment. They, then, shifted him to a private hospital but later brought him home.

Gruesome Method And Arrests

After being encouraged by Anil, Sandhya injected a toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine to Prasanth through a cannula.

Sandhya also pushed Prasanth down from the cot, which led to his death, it said.

The accused voluntarily admitted their crime during the investigation. The police arrested and produced the three accused before a court which remanded them to jail, the release added.