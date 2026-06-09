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Home  » News » Man Harasses Woman Over Marriage, Leads To Suicide

Man Harasses Woman Over Marriage, Leads To Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 17:19 IST

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Police in Telangana are investigating the tragic suicide of a 20-year-old woman in Jagtial, allegedly driven by relentless harassment from a man who opposed her arranged marriage.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old woman in Jagtial, Telangana, died by suicide on Monday.
  • Police allege the suicide was due to harassment by a man who sought to marry her.
  • The man reportedly made repeated phone calls and contacted the prospective groom to prevent the woman's marriage.
  • A case of abetment to suicide has been registered based on the father's complaint, and investigations are ongoing.

A 20-year-old woman has died by suicide in Jagtial district of Telangana, allegedly due to harassment by a man who sought to marry her, police said on Tuesday. The woman died by hanging at her house in Jagtial rural mandal on Monday.

Police Investigate Harassment Claims

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the deceased and the man, also aged 20, had known each other for the past five years, as they were classmates. However, later she started avoiding him over some issue, the police added.

 

The woman's parents recently sought to marry their daughter to another person, after which the man repeatedly made phone calls to her, asking why she wanted to marry another person. He had even called the person with whom the woman's parents were seeking a matrimonial alliance, and told him not to marry her, claiming she was in love with him, police said.

Unable to bear the "harassment" of repeated phone calls by the man, the woman died by suicide, they said. Based on the complaint filed by the woman's father, police registered a case of abetment of suicide, a police official said, adding further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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