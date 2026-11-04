Family Feud Turns Deadly: Woman Beheaded In Telangana Land Row

A shocking incident in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district saw a 28-year-old woman allegedly beheaded by her father-in-law and brothers-in-law over a contentious land dispute, highlighting the severe consequences of property conflicts within families.

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Key Points A 28-year-old woman was allegedly beheaded by her father-in-law and two brothers-in-law in Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, on Wednesday.

The brutal incident on November 2 was reportedly triggered by a dispute over 1.5 acres of land transferred to the woman's name.

The accused allegedly tied a cloth around the woman's neck, dragged her into their house in Chinthal Thanda, and attacked her with a knife.

The victim's husband was in Hyderabad when the incident took place, and her father lodged a complaint with police.

Police have registered a case against five persons, who are currently absconding, and further investigation is on.

A 28-year-old woman has allegedly been beheaded by her father-in-law and two brothers-in-law over a land dispute in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

Brutal Attack Over Property Dispute

The accused tied a cloth around the woman's neck and dragged her into their house in Chinthal Thanda of Koilkonda mandal and allegedly attacked her with a knife and beheaded her on November 2.

The dispute was over 1.5 acres of land belonging to her husband. The land was allegedly transferred in her name, which was reportedly opposed by her father-in-law and other family members.

Family Dynamics And Ongoing Investigation

According to police, the woman was married to a relative 12 years ago and had two children.

"The couple quarrelled over the husband's mental issues, and for the past year he had been staying in Hyderabad while the woman was residing in another house in Chinthal Thanda", a police official said.

An argument broke out between the woman and her father-in-law and their family members on November 2 over the issue, and the accused dragged her into their house and allegedly killed her, police said.

The victim's husband was in Hyderabad when the incident took place.

The deceased woman's father lodged a complaint with police, accusing her father-in-law and brothers-in-law of murdering his daughter over the property dispute.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against five persons. The accused are absconding. Further investigation is on.