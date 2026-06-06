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Home  » News » Telangana ACB Nabs Waqf Board Inspector For Bribe

Telangana ACB Nabs Waqf Board Inspector For Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 16:58 IST

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The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended a Waqf Board Inspector in Nalgonda district for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to facilitate property registration, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public offices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Waqf Board Inspector in Nalgonda district was caught red-handed by the Telangana ACB.
  • The inspector allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 for an official favour.
  • The bribe was sought for submitting a factual report concerning the registration of a mosque property.
  • The accused officer will be arrested and produced before a court for ACB cases in Hyderabad.

A Waqf Board Inspector in Nalgonda district was caught red-handed on Saturday by the Telangana ACB when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 for an official favour.

The amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release here.

 

The officer allegedly sought the bribe for submitting a factual report to the Waqf Board CEO in Hyderabad on the complainant's representation in February, 2025 "regarding registration of Jaame Masjid Abubakar Siddiq Rahmatulla Alai, Peddavoora (Nalgonda distict) property in Waqf Board records", the release said.

The officer would be arrested and produced before a court for ACB cases in Hyderabad, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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