Telangana's AI Minister Engages Gen Z At DevFest

Telangana has launched an innovative AI avatar of its IT Minister D Sridhar Babu at DevFest 2026, revolutionising citizen engagement and showcasing the state's commitment to becoming a global AI hub.

Key Points Telangana unveiled an AI avatar of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu at the 'DevFest 2026' event on Saturday.

The AI Minister engaged with Gen Z attendees, answering questions in English and Telugu about Telangana's vision and technology-led growth.

This initiative demonstrates how emerging AI technologies can make state information more accessible and create new avenues for citizen engagement with public leadership.

Telangana aims to become a global AI hub, with a focus on empowering young innovators to develop solutions.

The AI Minister was developed by TensorGo's HumAIn platform, marking a new approach to interactive and multilingual citizen engagement.

Telangana on Saturday unveiled an AI avatar of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu at the 'DevFest 2026' event organised by Google Developer Group (GDG) Hyderabad.

AI Minister Engages Gen Z

In a live on-stage interaction, the AI Minister engaged with Gen Z attendees and answered their questions including queries on Telangana's vision and technology-led growth in both English and Telugu.

The demonstration highlighted how emerging AI technologies can make information about the state's priorities, initiatives and ambitions more accessible, while creating new avenues for citizen engagement with public leadership, an official release said.

"A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of Telangana's AI Minister, the first pre-AGI avatar of D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, marking its first-ever live on-stage launch," it said.

Telangana's Vision For AI Innovation

The event also featured Sridhar Babu, addressing the gathering virtually with a keynote on "Innovation at Scale".

Sridhar Babu said as Telangana works towards becoming a global AI hub, the government want the young innovators to be at the centre of that journey.

"We have the talent and ambition; our focus is on building an ecosystem where young people can turn their ideas into solutions and take them to the world", he said.

The next big breakthrough in AI could come from a student, a startup or a young developer, and the government wants Telangana to be the place where those ideas get the opportunity to grow, the minister added.

DevFest 2026 And HumAIn Platform

The initiative was developed by TensorGo's HumAIn, an enterprise-grade platform for deploying pre-AGI AI teammates, under the guidance of Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Minister.

Telangana's AI Minister marks a new approach to citizen engagement, demonstrating how emerging AI technologies can create new ways for people to interact with public leadership, it said.

Centred around the theme "Build, Secure, Scale: Developers and Builders in the Agentic Era," DevFest 2026 featured hands-on learning sessions led by over 30 industry experts, alongside interactive experiences designed to connect talent with industry.

DevFest 2026, brought together over 3,300 developers, students, engineers, architects and founders.

TensorGo is an AI technology company specialising in enterprise-grade AI solutions. Its HumAIn platform enables organisations to deploy pre-AGI AI teammates for real-time, interactive and multilingual engagement, the release added.