Police Sub-Inspector Arrested For Bribery In Adilabad

Discover how a Telangana Police Sub-Inspector in Adilabad was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe to avoid implicating a complainant in a sensitive suicide case.

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Key Points A Telangana Police Sub-Inspector was caught in an ACB trap on Wednesday for demanding a bribe.

The officer sought Rs 40,000 to not implicate a complainant in a suicide case and return his mobile phone.

The bribe was initially Rs 50,000 but was reduced to Rs 40,000 at the complainant's request.

The money was placed by the complainant at an under-construction petrol bunk as instructed by the officer.

The case is currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

An SI of Police in Telangana's Adilabad district was caught in an ACB trap on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegation

The sub-inspector attached to Bazarhathnoor police station had allegedly demanded the money from a complainant in exchange for not implicating him in a case registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the death by suicide of an unmarried woman, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a release.

The officer had also demanded money in return for handing back the complainant's mobile phone, which he had retained, the ACB said.

The deceased woman had reportedly made her last phone call to the complainant before her death.

Taking advantage of the circumstances, the officer allegedly threatened to implicate the complainant in the case and demanded a bribe to refrain from doing so, the ACB said.

The ACB Trap Operation

The officer initially demanded Rs 50,000 but subsequently reduced the amount to Rs 40,000 at the complainant's request.

During the trap proceedings, the officer met the complainant near an under-construction petrol bunk and instructed him to place the bribe amount beneath the centring boxes at the site.

The complainant accordingly placed the money at the designated spot, the ACB said.

"Thus, the accused officer performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage by misusing his official position," the ACB said.

The case is under investigation, the release added.