Telangana police have successfully busted a sophisticated "black magic" money-doubling scam in Adilabad, leading to the arrest of four accomplices and the seizure of over Rs 40 lakh in fake "Children Bank of India" currency, exposing a widespread fraud operation.

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Key Points Telangana police busted a gang in Adilabad district involved in a "black magic" money-doubling scam.

The fraudsters promised to double money through rituals but gave victims fake "Children Bank of India" notes.

Four accused assisting the gang were arrested on Tuesday, and over Rs 40 lakh in fake notes were seized.

The main perpetrators, Parashuram and Bakkanna, were already arrested on November 23 in another case.

Police suspect around 40 victims have been cheated across Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad districts.

Police in Telangana's Adilabad district said on Tuesday they had busted a gang that cheated people by promising to double their money through purported "black magic" rituals, then handing them fake notes.

The Modus Operandi Of The Scam

Four accused who assisted the gang were arrested on Tuesday, and 99 bundles of notes printed with the name "Children Bank of India," bearing a face value of more than Rs 40 lakh, were seized, according to a police release.

The release said P Ramulu, a resident of Mancherial district, came into contact with A Parashuram in November 2023.

Parashuram claimed that money could be doubled through what he described as special rituals and "black magic," and promised to return Rs 13 lakh in exchange for Rs 6.50 lakh.

Believing him, Ramulu handed over Rs 6.50 lakh that month.

Parashuram then took him to an agricultural field, performed purported rituals for about 15 minutes, and gave him a bag, claiming the money had been doubled.

He told Ramulu to open it only after ten days.

When Ramulu opened the bag after ten days, he found notes printed with "Children Bank of India" and blank white paper instead of genuine currency.

When he contacted Parashuram, the accused misled him again, claiming an evil influence was present in his house and that additional rituals were needed.

Under the pretext of performing "purification rituals", Parashuram collected another Rs 50,000.

Over the following weeks, he took a further Rs 1 lakh, promising to double the amount Ramulu had already paid. In all, he cheated Ramulu of Rs 8 lakh, the release said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Based on Ramulu's complaint on November 22, Utnoor police registered a case and began an investigation.

The release said Parashuram and Mandali Bakkanna, identified as the gang's two main members, used to collect money from unsuspecting people by promising to double it through such rituals.

Police found that four other accused were assisting them by procuring "Children Bank of India" notes and other items.

Parashuram (Atram Parashuram, 40) and Bakkanna (47) had already been arrested on November 23 in connection with another case, the release said.

Widespread Impact Of The Fraud

Several cases have been registered against the accused in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Hyderabad districts. Police suspect there may be around 40 victims.