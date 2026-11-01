Wife, Lovers Held For Husband's Murder In Telangana

In a shocking incident from Telangana, a woman and her two alleged lovers have been arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, whose body was discovered in a lake on October 23.

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Key Points A woman and two men were arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder of her husband in Telangana's Kamareddy district.

The victim, Chakali alias Gummadi Kasiram, was found dead in a lake on the night of October 23.

Police investigations, including CCTV footage and technical data, led to the arrest of the three accused on October 30.

Kasiram's wife, Savitha, allegedly confessed to plotting the murder over her relationship with Chintakindi Ramu and Pasupula Santosh.

The two men allegedly strangled Kasiram on the night of October 23 after intoxicating him, then dumped his body.

A woman and two men, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship, have been arrested on charges of murdering her husband in Telangana's Kamareddy district, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The body of Chakali alias Gummadi Kasiram (26) was found in a lake on the outskirts of Hanmajipet village on the night of October 23. Based on a complaint by his father, police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for suspicious death.

The case was altered to murder after the preliminary post-mortem report and other evidence indicated that Kasiram had been killed.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra formed a special team to probe the case. Using CCTV footage, technical data and local information, police arrested the three accused on October 30.

During questioning, Kasiram's wife Savitha (23) allegedly confessed to plotting the murder over her relationship with Chintakindi Ramu and Pasupula Santosh, police said.

According to police, the two men took Kasiram out to drink on the night of October 23. When he was intoxicated, Ramu allegedly strangled him with a nylon rope while Santosh held his hands. They then dumped the body in Pacheru Cheruvu lake and tried to destroy evidence.

Police said Savitha played a key role in planning the murder.