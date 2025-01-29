Telangana govt to submit caste survey report on Feb 2

The Telangana government officials would submit a report by February 2 on the caste survey held in the state last year.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

The officials informed this to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting on the subject.

Observing that the survey is being praised at the national level, the Chief Minister appreciated officials for successfully conducting the survey, an official release said.

The survey was completed in the first week of December in all 33 districts in the state.

More than one lakh employees, including enumerators, supervisors and data entry operators, participated in the household survey conducted by the state Planning department, it said.

The survey identified nearly 1.16 crore families in the state and collected the details of more than 96 percent of the families. The data entry of all the details has also been completed, the release said.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that some families refused to share their details and some others were not available.

The release also said that the state cabinet, within two months after the Congress government assumed power in December, 2023, approved the proposal to conduct caste census through a house-to-house family survey.

Assembly adopted a resolution on February 16 last year to undertake the survey. The State government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee, led by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on September 12 last year to finalise the modalities for conducting the survey, the release said.

CM Revanth Reddy discussed the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the Planning department was appointed as the nodal agency to undertake the survey, it added.

The officials said a draft report on the survey is ready and a final one would be presented by February 2.

The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6.