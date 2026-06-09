Man Arrested After Girl Pushed From Building In Khammam

A shocking incident in Khammam district sees a 12-year-old girl seriously injured after being allegedly pushed from a building following an attempted sexual assault, leading to the arrest of a 49-year-old man under the POCSO Act.
Key Points
- A 12-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being allegedly pushed from a residential building in Khammam district following an attempted sexual assault.
- The 49-year-old accused, who lives in the same building, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
- The victim, now out of danger, identified the accused upon regaining consciousness, stating he tried to molest her before pushing her.
- Police revealed the girl's mother had previously reported an attempted molestation by the same accused a week prior, though no formal complaint was filed then.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on June 6 and the accused (49), who resides in the same building, was arrested, they said.
According to police, they got information about a girl falling from the fourth floor of a residential building. She was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.
Investigation And Arrest Details
Upon regaining consciousness on Monday, the girl said a person tried to molest her and "pushed" her from the corner of the fourth floor.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said. Asked about the health condition of the girl, another police official said the girl is stated to be out of danger.
Further, the police said a week before the incident, the girl's mother had informed a local resident that the accused had attempted to molest her daughter, though she had not filed any complaint. Further investigation is on.