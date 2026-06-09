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Home  » News » Man Arrested After Girl Pushed From Building In Khammam

Man Arrested After Girl Pushed From Building In Khammam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 16:06 IST

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A shocking incident in Khammam district sees a 12-year-old girl seriously injured after being allegedly pushed from a building following an attempted sexual assault, leading to the arrest of a 49-year-old man under the POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being allegedly pushed from a residential building in Khammam district following an attempted sexual assault.
  • The 49-year-old accused, who lives in the same building, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
  • The victim, now out of danger, identified the accused upon regaining consciousness, stating he tried to molest her before pushing her.
  • Police revealed the girl's mother had previously reported an attempted molestation by the same accused a week prior, though no formal complaint was filed then.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on June 6 and the accused (49), who resides in the same building, was arrested, they said.

According to police, they got information about a girl falling from the fourth floor of a residential building. She was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

 

Investigation And Arrest Details

Upon regaining consciousness on Monday, the girl said a person tried to molest her and "pushed" her from the corner of the fourth floor.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said. Asked about the health condition of the girl, another police official said the girl is stated to be out of danger.

Further, the police said a week before the incident, the girl's mother had informed a local resident that the accused had attempted to molest her daughter, though she had not filed any complaint. Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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