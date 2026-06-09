Man Arrested After Girl Pushed From Building In Khammam

A shocking incident in Khammam district sees a 12-year-old girl seriously injured after being allegedly pushed from a building following an attempted sexual assault, leading to the arrest of a 49-year-old man under the POCSO Act.

Key Points A 12-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being allegedly pushed from a residential building in Khammam district following an attempted sexual assault.

The 49-year-old accused, who lives in the same building, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The victim, now out of danger, identified the accused upon regaining consciousness, stating he tried to molest her before pushing her.

Police revealed the girl's mother had previously reported an attempted molestation by the same accused a week prior, though no formal complaint was filed then.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on June 6 and the accused (49), who resides in the same building, was arrested, they said.

According to police, they got information about a girl falling from the fourth floor of a residential building. She was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation And Arrest Details

Upon regaining consciousness on Monday, the girl said a person tried to molest her and "pushed" her from the corner of the fourth floor.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said. Asked about the health condition of the girl, another police official said the girl is stated to be out of danger.

Further, the police said a week before the incident, the girl's mother had informed a local resident that the accused had attempted to molest her daughter, though she had not filed any complaint. Further investigation is on.