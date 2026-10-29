Police Arrest Four In CPI (M) Leader's Murder Case

Telangana police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of CPI (M) leader Samineni Rama Rao in Khammam, following a detailed investigation involving polygraph tests and forensic analysis.

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Key Points Four persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of CPI (M) leader Samineni Rama Rao in Khammam district.

Samineni Rama Rao, a former Sarpanch, was murdered on October 31, 2025, near his residence at Patharlapadu village.

The investigation involved polygraph tests on six suspects in January 2026 and forensic analysis by experts from NFSU Gujarat.

Police cited intra-party differences and a financial dispute as potential reasons for the murder.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a CPI (M) leader in Khammam district of Telangana in October last year, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Details Emerge

Samineni Rama Rao (72), a former Sarpanch, was murdered on October 31, 2025, by slitting his throat and stabbing him in the stomach by unidentified persons near his residence at Patharlapadu village.

A murder case was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, police approached a local court seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on 24 people. Subsequently, tests were conducted on six suspects at a forensic laboratory in Bengaluru in January 2026.

The reports of the tests were examined along with other evidence collected during the investigation, which yielded certain relevant leads, Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said.

To further strengthen the investigation, the police sought assistance from experts at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat. A six-member team visited Khammam and conducted a forensic analysis. The findings of this analysis were examined along with other evidence available in the case, he said.

After analysing technical evidence and relevant information collected during the investigation, the police arrested the four accused, the Commissioner added.

Police said intra-party differences and a financial dispute were among the reasons for the murder. Further investigation was ongoing.