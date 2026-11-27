A farmer in Telangana's Nirmal district faces arrest after police uncovered a significant ganja cultivation operation hidden within his cotton field, leading to a substantial narcotics seizure valued at over Rs 28 lakh.

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Key Points A farmer was arrested in Nirmal district, Telangana, for cultivating ganja as an intercrop in his cotton field.

Police seized 204 raw ganja plants, 54 dry ganja plants, and 5.32 kg of dry ganja leaves two days ago.

The total value of the seized narcotics is estimated at over Rs 28 lakh.

The accused confessed to growing ganja to increase his earnings.

A farmer was arrested in Telangana's Nirmal district after police found ganja growing as an intercrop in his cotton field and seized narcotics worth over Rs 28 lakh, police said on Friday.

Acting on credible information, police checked the field two days ago and found the illegal crop.

They seized 204 raw ganja plants, 54 dry ganja plants and 5.32 kg of dry ganja leaves, according to a police release.

The seized contraband was valued at Rs 28.46 lakh, it said.

The accused told police that he had wanted to earn more money by growing ganja alongside his cotton, the release added.