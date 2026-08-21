Telangana CM denied permission by Centre to visit US. cliams his office

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's US visit has been abruptly cancelled after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him political clearance, forcing an early return from London.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Photograph: @revanth_anumula/X

Key Points Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's US visit has been cancelled.

The Ministry of External Affairs denied permission for the trip.

The denial was cited as "clearance from political angle is denied."

Reddy will now return to Hyderabad from London on August 23.

The cancellation impacts the "TelanganaRising" delegation's US plans.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the United States, the CMO said on Friday.

Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

Reddy will return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston in the US, it said.