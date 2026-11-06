How Telangana Is Tackling Rice Price Manipulation And Hoarding

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has launched a significant week-long crackdown on traders accused of manipulating rice prices and creating artificial scarcity, implementing fixed retail prices to protect consumers.

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Key Points Telangana Civil Supplies Department conducted a week-long crackdown from October 29 on traders manipulating rice prices.

Inspections uncovered irregularities such as weight manipulation, price sticker fraud, PDS rice hoarding, and operating without GST or FSSAI licenses.

The department has fixed maximum retail prices for BPT/KNM (Rs 66/kg), RNR/Telangana Sona (Rs 74/kg), and HMT/JSR (Rs 79/kg) rice varieties.

Over 1,100 inspections led to 55 cases, including 35 criminal cases, with Legal Metrology booking 280 cases.

The department plans to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against habitual offenders involved in PDS rice hoarding or price manipulation.

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department carried out a week-long crackdown from October 29 on traders accused of creating artificial scarcity and manipulating prices, following a sharp rise in the prices of widely consumed rice varieties.

The inspections found a range of irregularities aimed at cheating consumers, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Uncovering Widespread Irregularities

Officials said some traders were manipulating weights by affixing 26-kg labels to bags that held only 25 kg of rice.

Others were found covering the manufacturer's printed rates with higher-priced stickers, hoarding Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, and operating without GST registration or FSSAI licences.

Acting on the directions of Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Stephen Raveendra, the Enforcement Task Force and the Legal Metrology Department carried out joint searches.

New Price Controls And Enforcement Actions

The department said it has fixed maximum retail prices for these varieties to protect consumers from market volatility.

The retail prices are fixed at Rs 66 per kg for BPT/KNM varieties, Rs 74 per kg for the premium RNR/Telangana Sona varieties and Rs 79 per kg for HMT/JSR varieties.

Millers and traders must print these maximum retail prices prominently on all 26-kg packaged bags, the release said, to ensure transparency.

Task Force teams conducted 1,141 surprise inspections at rice mills, wholesale dealers and retail outlets, resulting in 55 cases against violators, including 35 criminal cases.

Legal Metrology officials carried out 1,545 inspections across the state and booked 280 cases against traders accused of cheating customers.

Tougher Measures Against Offenders

The department said it is also preparing to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against people repeatedly found hoarding PDS rice or manipulating prices.

Habitual offenders face prosecution and possible jail terms under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the release added.