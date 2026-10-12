Home  » News » ACB Nabs Tahsildar, Surveyor In Rs 20 Lakh Bribe Case

ACB Nabs Tahsildar, Surveyor In Rs 20 Lakh Bribe Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 12, 2026 22:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended a Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor in Ranga Reddy district on Monday for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor were caught on Monday by the ACB in Abdullapurmet Mandal.
  • They were allegedly taking a Rs 20 lakh bribe for a joint inspection survey report for a layout.
  • The accused officers had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 20 lakh.
  • The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the Mandal Surveyor.
  • Both accused officers performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly, and the case is under investigation.

A Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor of Abdullapurmet Mandal in Ranga Reddy district were on Monday caught by the ACB for allegedly taking a Rs 20 lakh bribe, officials said.

Details Of The Bribe Case

The Mandal Surveyor was apprehended near Abdullapurmet while "accepting" the bribe amount from a complainant on the instructions of the Tahsildar, to conduct the survey and issue a joint inspection survey report for layout under HMDA guidelines, a release from Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

 

The accused officers had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 20 lakh.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the Mandal Surveyor, the ACB said, adding that both the accused officers performed their public duty "improperly and dishonestly."

The case is under investigation, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

telangana acbbribe arresttahsildar corruptionmandal surveyorranga reddy district

More From Rediff

Major Breakthrough In NSEL Case: Assets Worth Rs 3,400 Crore To Be Monetised

Major Breakthrough In NSEL Case: Assets Worth Rs 3,400 Crore To Be Monetised
NSEL Scam: Rs 3,400 Crore Assets To Be Monetised For Investors

NSEL Scam: Rs 3,400 Crore Assets To Be Monetised For Investors
'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'

'PERM Suspension Won't Affect Indian IT Companies'

Related Stories

ACB Nabs GHMC Town Planning Supervisor For Rs 4 Lakh Bribe

ACB Nabs GHMC Town Planning Supervisor For Rs 4 Lakh Bribe

Web Stories

Vivo V80 Launched In India

Vivo V80 Launched In India
India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States
7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings

7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings