ACB Nabs Tahsildar, Surveyor In Rs 20 Lakh Bribe Case

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended a Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor in Ranga Reddy district on Monday for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

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Key Points A Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor were caught on Monday by the ACB in Abdullapurmet Mandal.

They were allegedly taking a Rs 20 lakh bribe for a joint inspection survey report for a layout.

The accused officers had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 20 lakh.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the Mandal Surveyor.

Both accused officers performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly, and the case is under investigation.

A Tahsildar and a Mandal Surveyor of Abdullapurmet Mandal in Ranga Reddy district were on Monday caught by the ACB for allegedly taking a Rs 20 lakh bribe, officials said.

Details Of The Bribe Case

The Mandal Surveyor was apprehended near Abdullapurmet while "accepting" the bribe amount from a complainant on the instructions of the Tahsildar, to conduct the survey and issue a joint inspection survey report for layout under HMDA guidelines, a release from Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The accused officers had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 20 lakh.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the Mandal Surveyor, the ACB said, adding that both the accused officers performed their public duty "improperly and dishonestly."

The case is under investigation, the release added.