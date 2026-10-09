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ACB Uncovers Rs 9.41 Crore Assets In Telangana Civil Supplies Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 20:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a Disproportionate Assets case against a Civil Supplies official, uncovering assets valued at approximately Rs 9.41 crore during recent searches in Mahabubabad district.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Telangana ACB initiated a Disproportionate Assets case against a Civil Supplies department official on Friday.
  • Searches were conducted at seven locations linked to the suspect, his relatives, and associates.
  • Assets worth approximately Rs 9.41 crore were identified, including open plots, agricultural land, buildings, vehicles, and gold.
  • The market value of the immovable properties is expected to be significantly higher than their documented value.
  • Further verification and investigation into the ownership and source of these assets are currently in progress.

The ACB on Friday said it took up a Disproportionate Assets case against an official of the Civil Supplies department in Mahabubabad district of Telangana and has identified assets of approximately Rs 9.41 crore during searches conducted at seven places relating to the suspect officer, his relatives and associates.

Details Of The Identified Assets

Preliminary searches were conducted, and several immovable properties--open plots, agricultural land, buildings/houses and movable assets--vehicles, household articles, gold and silver ornaments were identified.

 

The total value of the assets identified so far, as per the document, is approximately Rs 9.41 crore, and the market value of the immovable properties is expected to be much higher than their document/registration value, a release from Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Further verification regarding additional assets is underway, it said.

The ownership, source of acquisition, nature of transactions and source of funds relating to the identified assets are subject to further verification and investigation, the ACB said, adding that the investigation is in progress.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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telangana acbdisproportionate assets casecivil supplies departmentmahabubabad officialanti-corruption bureau

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