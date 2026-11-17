The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a significant investigation into a Town Planning Officer, Gundu Vani, unearthing assets worth over Rs 6.76 crore in a disproportionate assets case, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

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Key Points Telangana ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against Town Planning Officer Gundu Vani.

Searches conducted on November 16 unearthed assets valued at over Rs 6.76 crore.

Assets include immovable properties, cash, investments, gold, and vehicles.

Gundu Vani was previously arrested on September 30 for accepting a bribe and is currently in judicial custody.

The case is under investigation, with further verification of additional assets underway.

The Telangana ACB has registered a disproportionate assets case against a Town Planning Officer and unearthed assets worth over Rs 6.76 crore allegedly belonging to her during searches.

The ACB's Ranga Reddy Range booked the case against Gundu Vani, Town Planning Officer at Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, for allegedly acquiring assets through corrupt practices and dubious means during her service, the agency said in a release. The offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ACB Uncovers Extensive Assets

Preliminary searches were conducted on November 16 at eight places, including her house, office and premises belonging to her relatives, associates and 'benamidars' (proxy owners), the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Documents relating to immovable properties were found, including two open plots, a residential flat and a residential building in Hyderabad, besides agricultural lands. The market value of the properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, it said.

The movable assets and investments found included net cash of Rs 5.47 lakh, an investment in a wine shop, shares worth Rs 1.30 crore and a bank balance of about Rs 8 lakh.

The assets also comprised 175.1 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 2.54 lakh, two four-wheelers worth Rs 48 lakh and two two-wheelers worth Rs 2 lakh, besides household articles.

Officer Previously Arrested For Bribery

A separate case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against her on September 30. She was allegedly caught red-handed by ACB officials while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 through a staff member of her office, when she was working as Town Planning Officer at Moinabad.

She was arrested in that case and is currently in judicial custody.

The case is under investigation, the release said. The total assets of the officer are estimated at over Rs 6.76 crore. Further verification regarding additional assets was under way, the ACB said.