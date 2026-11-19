The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a Tolichowki police inspector in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe to allow a restaurant to operate illegally, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

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Key Points Telangana ACB arrested Tolichowki police inspector L Ramesh Naik on Thursday.

Naik was caught accepting Rs 20,000 as part of a monthly bribe to allow a restaurant to operate beyond permitted hours.

He had initially demanded Rs 50,000 a month but agreed to a "discount" for the first month.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.8 lakh was also recovered from the inspector.

Naik is being produced before a judge for judicial remand as the investigation continues.

The Telangana ACB on Thursday arrested Tolichowki police inspector L Ramesh Naik for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 as part of a monthly bribe of Rs 50,000 he demanded to let a restaurant stay open beyond permitted hours, the agency said.

Details Of The Bribery Case

Naik, Inspector, Tolichowki Police Station, Golkonda Zone, Hyderabad City Commissionerate, was caught by ACB officials of City Range-I.

"Naik, inspector of police, Tolichowki Station was caught red-handed by ACB officials of City Range  I when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 for not taking any coercive action against the hotel management," a press release said.

In return for the monthly payment, Naik assured the restaurant that it would be allowed to stay open for an hour beyond 1 am and that online food orders would be allowed to be completed, it said.

Naik initially demanded Rs 50,000 a month but agreed to a "discount" of Rs 10,000 for the first month, taking the amount to Rs 40,000, the release said.

He was caught accepting half of this amount, Rs 20,000.

Besides this amount, the ACB recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 1.8 lakh, kept in four envelopes, from Naik.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau said Naik abused his official position and performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

He was being produced before a judge in Nampally for judicial remand, and the ACB said it was continuing the investigation.