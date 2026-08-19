Home  » News » Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna

Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra Updated: August 19, 2026 14:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a protest march against police action during the NEET paper leak demonstrations in Bihar, highlighting concerns over frequent exam paper leaks and their impact on students' futures.

Tejashwi Yadav joins protests in Patna

IMAGE: Bihar Assembly LoP and RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to the Gardanibagh protest site in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna during a protest march.
  • The protest was organised over recent police action during NEET paper leak demonstrations in Bihar.
  • Yadav criticised the government, stating that frequent exam paper leaks are pushing students' futures into darkness.
  • RJD leaders and workers participated in the march from JP Golambar to Lok Bhavan.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna on Wednesday while taking out a march over the recent police action during the NEET paper leak protests in Bihar, officials said.

Yadav was taken away in a police vehicle near the Income Tax office here, they said.

SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that the Leader of the Opposition was detained.

 

RJD leaders and workers, led by Yadav, the party's national working president, took out the protest march to the Lok Bhavan from the JP Golambar here.

"The government is pushing the future of students into darkness. Exam papers are getting leaked frequently," he said while being put inside a police van.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

tejashwi yadavrjd protestneet paper leakpatna detentionbihar politics

More From Rediff

Why Japan Is Expanding Defence Ties Beyond India

Why Japan Is Expanding Defence Ties Beyond India
At Home With Gandhi, The Most Famous Indian

At Home With Gandhi, The Most Famous Indian
'Government Did A U-Turn On Caste Census'

'Government Did A U-Turn On Caste Census'

Related Stories

Tejashwi, Tej Pratap booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Tejashwi, Tej Pratap booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India
Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan

Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan
Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop