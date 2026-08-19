Tejashwi Yadav detained during NEET protest in Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a protest march against police action during the NEET paper leak demonstrations in Bihar, highlighting concerns over frequent exam paper leaks and their impact on students' futures.

IMAGE: Bihar Assembly LoP and RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to the Gardanibagh protest site in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna during a protest march.

The protest was organised over recent police action during NEET paper leak demonstrations in Bihar.

Yadav criticised the government, stating that frequent exam paper leaks are pushing students' futures into darkness.

RJD leaders and workers participated in the march from JP Golambar to Lok Bhavan.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna on Wednesday while taking out a march over the recent police action during the NEET paper leak protests in Bihar, officials said.

Yadav was taken away in a police vehicle near the Income Tax office here, they said.

SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that the Leader of the Opposition was detained.

RJD leaders and workers, led by Yadav, the party's national working president, took out the protest march to the Lok Bhavan from the JP Golambar here.

"The government is pushing the future of students into darkness. Exam papers are getting leaked frequently," he said while being put inside a police van.