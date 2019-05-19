Tej Pratap's bodyguards bash up scribes in Patna

May 19, 2019 17:23 IST

Private security guards of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday beat up a couple of photo journalists in the city after one of them allegedly smashed the windscreen of the former Bihar minister's vehicle, enraged over the car crushing the toes of a fellow lensman.

IMAGE: A scuffle broke out between the media and RJD leader Tej Pratap's security staff, near a polling station during the final last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

The incident took place at the Veterinary College in the state capital of Patna, where a polling station has been set up and the maverick leader had arrived to cast his vote for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

After casting his vote, a fuming Yadav told reporters, "Am I not supposed to exercise my constitutional right? People had surrounded the vehicle in a way that it was getting difficult to move. And as soon as we realised somebody has been hurt, the car stopped."

"Still, some of you journalists clambered on the bonnet and started banging on the windscreen, leaving it damaged badly. In such a situation, what choice do security personnel have except to intervene," he said.

WATCH: Tej Pratap Yadav's guards beat up a video journalist

The incident drew strong condemnation from a number of journalists' bodies, which demanded an apology from the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the seat, said, "This is unfortunate. Should not have happened."

Police said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

"Investigation is on into the incident and upon completion, action will be taken in accordance with law," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik.