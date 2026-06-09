Jharkhand Police Act Swiftly In Separate Rape Cases

Jharkhand Police have swiftly acted in two separate and disturbing rape cases, detaining two teenagers in Bokaro under the POCSO Act and arresting three men in Jamtara under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat sexual violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand Police detained two teenagers in Bokaro for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl, with accusations of video recording the incident.

The accused in the Bokaro case are booked under the POCSO Act, and seized mobile phones are being sent for forensic analysis.

Separately, three middle-aged men were arrested in Jamtara for the alleged rape of a 35-year-old woman.

The Jamtara accused face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the victim undergoing medical examination.

Police detained two teenagers for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl and making a video of the incident in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened on Saturday when the victim and her friend went to a shop. There, the two accused, riding an e-rickshaw, told the girls they were going to a medical shop and would drop them home on their return. However, they took the girls to a secluded place where one accused 'raped' one of the girls while the other made a video of it, the officer said.

According to police, the incident came to light when the accused started blackmailing both girls using the video. After this, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents. An FIR was registered based on the victim's father's statement.

Bokaro Rape Case: Teenagers Detained

"We detained two accused, both aged around 16 years, and seized two mobile phones from their possession. However, no video clips were found on the devices. Those will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination because they might have deleted video clips of the incident," Bokaro Sadar SDPO Rajeev Ranjan told PTI.

He stated that both the accused have been booked under the POCSO Act, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Jamtara Incident: Three Arrested

Meanwhile, in Jamtara district, police arrested three people for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman in a village under the Jamtara police station limits.

"The incident happened on Monday night. On the basis of the victim's statement, an FIR was registered against the three, and they were arrested from the village," Jamtara SP Shambhu Kumar Singh said.

All three accused are middle-aged. They targeted the victim when she was roaming in the village. They took her to a nearby forest area adjoining the village, and raped her, he said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination at a government hospital. The accused were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), another official said, adding that the victim seems mentally disturbed.