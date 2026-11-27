A 17-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur following a dispute concerning his sister's friendship, leading to the apprehension of three suspects.

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Key Points A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur on Friday.

The victim, Naushad, was attacked with a knife during an argument with the accused and his associates on Thursday.

The dispute stemmed from the victim's sister's friendship with one of the accused.

Naushad succumbed to his injuries at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital during treatment.

Police have apprehended three persons, including a 21-year-old man and two juveniles, in connection with the murder.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute over his sister's friendship with a man in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Incident

The victim, Naushad, was attacked with a knife during the argument with the accused and his associates on Thursday, police said.

"The dispute stemmed from the friendship between one of the accused and the victim's sister, which had triggered tensions between the two sides," a senior police officer told PTI.

After the attack, Naushad was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer said.

"We have apprehended three persons -- a 21-year-old man identified as Atikur Rahman and two juveniles -- in connection with the murder," the officer said.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.