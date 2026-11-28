A tragic incident in Bihar's Begusarai district saw a 17-year-old youth fatally shot and another injured by unidentified assailants, prompting a police investigation into the suspected dispute.

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Key Points A 17-year-old youth, Aditya Kumar alias Gopal, was shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday evening.

His friend, Satish Kumar, sustained serious gunshot wounds in the same incident.

Four to five unidentified armed criminals on motorcycles opened fire on the victims near a school in Nipaniya village.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident stemmed from a dispute between the parties.

Police are investigating all possible angles to determine the actual motive behind the firing.

A 17-year-old youth was shot dead and another person was seriously injured when four to five unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Begusarai Shooting

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Kumar alias Gopal, while his friend Satish Kumar sustained serious gunshot wounds.

According to a statement issued by the district police, the incident took place in Nipaniya village in Phulwaria police station area on Friday evening.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that the incident took place when the victims were standing near a school in Nipaniya on Friday evening.

Four to five unidentified armed criminals came on motorcycles and opened fire on the two persons and fled while brandishing their firearms, the eyewitnesses said.

Aditya Kumar died on the spot.

The body has been sent to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, while a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team is examining the crime scene. The injured victim is undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties.

"However, police are investigating all possible angles to ascertain the actual motive behind the firing," the statement said.

Police said the situation in the area is under control and further investigation is underway.