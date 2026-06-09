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Teen Girl Dies, Lover Critical After Consuming Poison In Hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 00:22 IST

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Police in Baghpat are investigating the tragic death of a teenage girl and the critical condition of her alleged lover after they reportedly consumed a poisonous substance in a hotel, following a prior elopement incident.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl, Soni, died after allegedly consuming poison with her 22-year-old alleged lover, Lucky, in a Baghpat hotel.
  • Lucky is currently in critical condition and has been referred to Meerut for treatment.
  • Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
  • Preliminary findings indicate the girl had previously eloped with the man in March, leading to a police complaint from her family.

A teenage girl died and her alleged lover was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a hotel here on Monday evening, police said. The young man was referred to Meerut as his condition was critical, the police added.

Police Investigate Tragic Incident

According to the police, the Baraut police station received information at around 5 pm on Monday that a young man and a teenage girl staying at the hotel had consumed a poisonous substance. Police arrived at the scene and rushed both to the hospital, where doctors declared Soni (17) dead. The man, Lucky (22), was referred to Meerut after his condition became critical. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Soni had eloped with Lucky in March. Soni's family had filed a complaint at the Binauli police station. Later, the Binauli police recovered Soni and initiated legal action.

Baraut's Circle Officer (CO) Anshu Jain stated that a thorough investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the case. He added that the reasons and circumstances under which the two consumed poison are being investigated. The CO stated that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence. He added that all facts are being gathered and the cause of the incident will be clear only after the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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