Gurugram Man Dies By Suicide Over Live-in Relationship Discovery

A tragic incident in Gurugram saw a 19-year-old man die by suicide, reportedly due to mental stress after his family discovered his live-in relationship, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

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Key Points A 19-year-old man, Vishal, allegedly died by suicide in Gurugram's Bhangrola village.

His death occurred after his family discovered he was in a live-in relationship.

Vishal was reportedly under mental stress following the family's revelation.

Police are investigating the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a house in Bhangrola village here after his family discovered he was in a live-in relationship, police said on Monday.

Investigation Into Live-in Relationship Tragedy

The deceased was identified as Vishal, a resident of a village in Agra. He was living in a rented accommodation in Bhangrola village and worked for a private company in Manesar, they said.

According to preliminary investigations, Vishal was in a live-in relationship with a young woman. The couple had rented the accommodation after introducing themselves to the landlord as husband and wife, police said.

Investigators said family members of both individuals had recently come to know about the relationship.

Vishal was allegedly under mental stress following the development. On Saturday night, he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the building, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and statements of family members are being recorded, they said.