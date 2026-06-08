HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gurugram Man Dies By Suicide Over Live-in Relationship Discovery

Gurugram Man Dies By Suicide Over Live-in Relationship Discovery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 18:53 IST

x

A tragic incident in Gurugram saw a 19-year-old man die by suicide, reportedly due to mental stress after his family discovered his live-in relationship, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man, Vishal, allegedly died by suicide in Gurugram's Bhangrola village.
  • His death occurred after his family discovered he was in a live-in relationship.
  • Vishal was reportedly under mental stress following the family's revelation.
  • Police are investigating the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a house in Bhangrola village here after his family discovered he was in a live-in relationship, police said on Monday.

Investigation Into Live-in Relationship Tragedy

The deceased was identified as Vishal, a resident of a village in Agra. He was living in a rented accommodation in Bhangrola village and worked for a private company in Manesar, they said.

 

According to preliminary investigations, Vishal was in a live-in relationship with a young woman. The couple had rented the accommodation after introducing themselves to the landlord as husband and wife, police said.

Investigators said family members of both individuals had recently come to know about the relationship.

Vishal was allegedly under mental stress following the development. On Saturday night, he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the building, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and statements of family members are being recorded, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Medical Student Commits Suicide In Gurugram PG
Medical Student Commits Suicide In Gurugram PG
Gurugram Man, 54, Takes Own Life Amid Depression
Gurugram Man, 54, Takes Own Life Amid Depression
Gurugram Student Suspected Suicide: Family Cites Study Stress
Gurugram Student Suspected Suicide: Family Cites Study Stress
Gurugram Man Strangled By Wife's Lover, Body Found In Trunk
Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Marital Dispute
Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Marital Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport0:49

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention0:42

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention

Sonal Chauhan steals the limelight in a simple outfit1:19

Sonal Chauhan steals the limelight in a simple outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO