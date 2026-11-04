Maharashtra Teenager Beaten To Death Over Girl Dispute; Police Book Eight

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Tuljapur town, an 18-year-old teenager was allegedly beaten to death over a girl-related dispute, leading police to register a case of murder and kidnapping against eight individuals.

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Key Points An 18-year-old teenager, Sameer Patel, died on Tuesday night after being allegedly beaten by a group in Tuljapur, Maharashtra.

The incident stemmed from a dispute involving a girl, with one accused, Santosh Kadam, having previously reprimanded Patel three months ago.

Patel's relative, Arbaz, was also injured and later found Patel's body near Bhartibuwa Math.

Police have registered a case of murder and kidnapping against eight persons, including Kadam, following a complaint by Patel's mother.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend all the accused individuals involved in the case.

A teenager died after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people over a girl-related dispute, while a relative was injured in the incident in Maharashtra's Tuljapur town, following which police registered a case against eight persons, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged murder took place on Tuesday night, he said.

Background Of The Dispute

According to the police, victim Sameer Patel (18) had been reprimanded by one of the accused, Santosh Kadam, three months ago for allegedly "troubling and following" the daughter of a relative of Kadam. Police said Kadam had also complained to Patel's parents about their son's behaviour.

On Tuesday night, Patel went to the Ghatshil Parking area in the town to pick up his uncle. After some time, his uncle informed Patel's parents that Kadam had kidnapped him, police said.

The Assault And Abduction

The parents rushed to Kadam's house, where they saw their son being assaulted by Kadam and another man over the matter concerning the girl. Kadam later brought some more persons to his house, and they whisked Patel away. One of the accused snatched the phones of Patel's parents and told them to stay put, police said.

When Patel's parents returned home around 11.30 pm, they learnt that one of their relatives, Arbaz, was missing and that his parents had gone to the nearest police station. Patel's parents then reached the police station, and they all returned to Arbaz's home. Meanwhile, Arbaz had returned home with several injuries.

Police Investigation And Charges

Arbaz told Patel's parents that their son had been brutally assaulted and was lying near Bhartibuwa Math. The family rushed to the spot and took the teenager to the civil hospital in the town, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Following a complaint by Patel's mother at Tuljapur police station, a case of murder and kidnapping was registered against eight persons, including Kadam. Efforts were being made to trace the accused, the official said.