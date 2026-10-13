Teen Booked Under POCSO For Alleged Abuse Of Minor

A shocking incident in Pehowa, Haryana, sees a 14-year-old neighbour booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old boy, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

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Key Points A four-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused by a 14-year-old neighbour in Pehowa, Haryana.

The incident was reported after the child narrated it to his mother, who was allegedly threatened by the accused's family.

The 14-year-old accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra.

Police said on Tuesday that investigations into the allegations are ongoing.

A four-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused by a 14-year-old neighbour in Pehowa town in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra and the teenager has been booked under the POCSO Act.

Details Of The Allegation

According to a complaint lodged by the child's father, the 14-year-old boy allegedly sexually abused his son last week at their home, located in a village on Dhand Road. He said they found out about the incident when the child was seen crying at home.

His mother asked him why he was crying, and the four-year-old narrated the incident to her that happened a day ago, the complainant said.

After learning about the alleged incident, the mother went to the accused teenager's house. The teenager's family allegedly issued threats to the mother.

The four-year-old's father alleged that the teenager entered their house by jumping over the boundary wall. No one was present at the house at the time of the incident, he said. The victim's family, then, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The family initially took the child to the Government Hospital in Pehowa for treatment. He was later referred to LNJP Hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

A police official on Tuesday said that, acting on the complaint, police have registered a case against the 14-year-old boy under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A police official said that the allegations are under investigation.