Youth Arrested For Assaulting Teen Girl At Palghar Garba Pandal

A shocking incident unfolded during the Navratri festival in Palghar, where an 18-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly dragging and assaulting a 17-year-old girl outside a garba pandal.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl was allegedly dragged from a garba pandal and assaulted in Palghar district on Monday night.

The incident occurred during the Navratri festival in Nalasopara East, and a purported video of the assault subsequently went viral on social media.

The 18-year-old accused, who was previously acquainted with the victim, was arrested after police tracked him down.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly dragged out of a garba pandal and assaulted in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which police arrested the accused person, an official said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Assault And Arrest

The incident took place on Monday night in the Nalasopara East area during the Navratri festival. A purported video of the assault subsequently went viral on social media.

Inspector Sachin Kamble of the Pelhar police station said the complainant and the 18-year-old accused were previously acquainted, but she had stopped talking to him.

The accused reached a garba event at Santosh Bhuvan, where the teenager was present. He allegedly dragged her out of the venue and brutally assaulted her, the official said, citing the FIR.

After a video of the incident surfaced on social media, police tracked down the accused and arrested him, Kamble said.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, he added.