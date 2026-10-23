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How A Juvenile Rape Accused Fled Haldwani Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 15:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 16-year-old rape accused has dramatically escaped from Haldwani's Soban Singh Jeena Base Hospital, prompting a police manhunt across the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old rape accused escaped from Haldwani's Soban Singh Jeena Base Hospital on Friday.
  • The boy was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after complaining of feeling unwell.
  • He gave guards the slip and fled through a window on the pretext of going to the washroom.
  • Police are conducting raids, scanning CCTV footage, and questioning family members to locate him.
  • The accused was arrested about a month ago for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

A 16-year-old rape accused pulled off a dramatic escape from Haldwani's Soban Singh Jeena Base Hospital as he escaped through a window after dodging his guards, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Escape And Manhunt

The boy, who was lodged at a juvenile observation home on charges of rape, was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after he complained of feeling unwell, police said.

 

After reaching there, he gave the guards the slip and escaped through a window on the pretext of going to the washroom and fled from the hospital premises, they said.

SP (City) Harbans Singh told PTI that police are conducting raids at potential hideouts, scanning CCTV camera footage, and questioning the accused's family members to trace him.

According to police, the accused was arrested about a month ago for allegedly raping a teenage girl. He was lodged at the juvenile observation home following a court order.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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haldwani hospital escapejuvenile rape accusedprisoner escapeuttarakhand crimepolice manhunt

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