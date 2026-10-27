Home  » News » Police Arrest One In Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Case

Police Arrest One In Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 10:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have arrested one person following the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday night.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
  • The class 11 student went missing on Saturday night after attending a musical programme in Gaighata.
  • Her body was discovered by locals on Sunday morning in the backyard of a distant relative's house.
  • Police have arrested one main accused based on a family complaint and are investigating further involvement.
  • Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated multiple injury marks, suggesting a case of rape and murder.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with police arresting one person in connection with the crime, officials said on Monday.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

The class 11 student went missing on Saturday night after attending a musical programme near a market in Gaighata, they said.

 

Her body was recovered by locals from the backyard of a distant relative's house in the neighbourhood on Sunday morning, following which the police were informed.

Initial investigation revealed that the girl, who lived with her maternal grandparents, had left the programme around 10.30 pm on Saturday after receiving a phone call, a police officer said.

"The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings indicated multiple injury marks, including on the head and face," he said.

Bongaon SP Bidisha Kalita said the initial investigation pointed to a suspected case of rape and murder.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the family, we have arrested the main accused. He is being interrogated, and we are trying to establish the circumstances of the crime and identify others who may have been involved," she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

rape and murderwest bengal crimenorth 24 parganasteenage girl murderpolice arrest

More From Rediff

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go
'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Related Stories

Violence in Bengal over rape and murder of teenager

Violence in Bengal over rape and murder of teenager

Web Stories

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death