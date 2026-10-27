Police Arrest One In Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Case

Police in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have arrested one person following the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday night.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The class 11 student went missing on Saturday night after attending a musical programme in Gaighata.

Her body was discovered by locals on Sunday morning in the backyard of a distant relative's house.

Police have arrested one main accused based on a family complaint and are investigating further involvement.

Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated multiple injury marks, suggesting a case of rape and murder.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with police arresting one person in connection with the crime, officials said on Monday.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

The class 11 student went missing on Saturday night after attending a musical programme near a market in Gaighata, they said.

Her body was recovered by locals from the backyard of a distant relative's house in the neighbourhood on Sunday morning, following which the police were informed.

Initial investigation revealed that the girl, who lived with her maternal grandparents, had left the programme around 10.30 pm on Saturday after receiving a phone call, a police officer said.

"The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings indicated multiple injury marks, including on the head and face," he said.

Bongaon SP Bidisha Kalita said the initial investigation pointed to a suspected case of rape and murder.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the family, we have arrested the main accused. He is being interrogated, and we are trying to establish the circumstances of the crime and identify others who may have been involved," she said.