Minor Girl Raped In Durg; Three Arrested

Police in Chhattisgarh's Durg district have arrested a man and two accomplices following the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, with a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

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Key Points A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday night.

Police arrested the main accused and two of his friends on Wednesday morning.

The main accused reportedly lured the girl to go with him and his friends.

The family found the girl at a vegetable farm and subsequently informed the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, following which the police arrested him and two of his friends, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Jevra Sirsa police outpost jurisdiction limits. The three men were arrested on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Investigation Details Emerge

As per preliminary investigation, the main accused, who knew the girl, allegedly lured her to go with him and his two friends.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family members launched a search and later found her at a vegetable farm belonging to one of the accused. The family subsequently informed the police.

During the investigation, it emerged that the three men had taken the minor girl with them, and the main accused allegedly raped her, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.