News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Teenage boy shoots, kills Indian-origin man in US

Teenage boy shoots, kills Indian-origin man in US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 17, 2024 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been shot and killed after a teenage boy robbed a convenience store in the United States state of North Carolina, authorities said.

Image used only for representation.

Mainank Patel, the owner of the Tobacco House store at 2580 Airport Road, died after the shooting on Tuesday morning, the Salisbury Post reported.

A juvenile male is in custody for the crime, according to Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Because the young man is a juvenile, deputies are not able to release his name.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday evening but no additional details have been released.

 

Deputies initially responded to the Tobacco House convenience store in response to a 911 hang-up call, said Captain Mark McDaniel, public information officer for the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

While they were en route to the location, communications were received that there had been a shooting. When the deputies arrived on scene they found Patel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said McDaniel.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and then transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, where he died as a result of his injuries, the report added.

A security video showed a tall, slender white male running across the store parking lot away from the building.

He was wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, a black ski mask and white Nike tennis shoes with burgundy logos, and appeared to have a black handgun in his hand, said McDaniel.

McDaniel said that the sheriff's office is not certain of the motive in the shooting, but that it currently appears to have been a robbery. No one else was injured.

Patel leaves behind his seven-and-a-half-month pregnant wife, Ami, and their 5-year-old daughter.

Customers and workers say Patel would do just about anything for anybody, and the community is in mourning over his death.

Everyone called him 'Mike'.

And it's evident by all the flowers and cards outside his store, Tobacco House, Wednesday that he was loved.

"It hit everybody because this was a family, this was a community family store," said Ann Ellis, a customer.

Javier Lopez has been cutting the grass at the store for years, even before Patel took over from his cousin, Lopez said, and the Patel family 'treated everyone like family. I just saw him yesterday morning, and on my way home from work, I saw the police and stopped to see what had happened.

"There are just no words to describe how great a guy Mike was," he continued.

"He was a super good man, good to his customers, loved his family and would have helped anyone," said Patricia Howard, another regular customer at the store.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Another Indian found dead in US, 6th incident in 2024
Another Indian found dead in US, 6th incident in 2024
Newly-wed Indian shot dead in front of wife in US
Newly-wed Indian shot dead in front of wife in US
Indian-origin man killed while evading arrest in US
Indian-origin man killed while evading arrest in US
'Putting coal-fired plants is like committing a sin'
'Putting coal-fired plants is like committing a sin'
'I Am Over The Moon'
'I Am Over The Moon'
Neeraj eyes redemption, vows to come back stronger
Neeraj eyes redemption, vows to come back stronger
Communal clash in Udaipur; mobile net, schools shut
Communal clash in Udaipur; mobile net, schools shut

More like this

Indian man shot dead during robbery in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery in US

Dancer shot dead in another attack on Indians in US

Dancer shot dead in another attack on Indians in US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances