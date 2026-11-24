A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Nagpur after being shot in the head by a man recklessly displaying a pistol at a birthday party, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the incident and subsequent cover-up.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy was critically shot in the head by a man showing off a pistol at a birthday celebration in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The main accused, Shailesh Gulhane (35), allegedly fired a round into the air before the weapon jammed and then fired at the victim, Arjun Ladose.

Police arrested six persons, including Gulhane, who attempted to mislead investigators and destroy evidence like a CCTV DVR and bloodstains.

The Crime Branch uncovered the true sequence of events despite the accused's attempts to fabricate a story about a scooter-borne shooter.

The pistol and CCTV DVR were recovered, and all six accused have been handed over to Hudkeshwar police for further investigation.

A 17-year-old boy is battling for life after he was recklessly shot in the head by a man showing off his pistol before friends on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

Reckless Firing At Birthday Party

Following the incident that occurred in Adhyapak Nagar area around 2 pm, the police arrested six persons, including the main accused identified as Shailesh Gulhane (35), despite his attempts to destroy the evidence and mislead the investigators.

The injured boy, Arjun Ladose, is a resident of Lavkush Nagar.

The police are also probing the role of a 14-year-old boy who was present at the spot, an official said.

According to the police, the group had gathered to celebrate someone's birthday and some of the members had consumed alcohol.

Shailesh allegedly brought a Mauser-style pistol from his house and fired a round into the air. When the weapon reportedly jammed during the next attempt, he aimed it at Arjun and fired. The bullet hit the back of the teenager's head, the police official said.

Investigation Uncovers Cover-Up

"After the incident, the accused tried to mislead the police by claiming that an unidentified scooter-borne person had shot the boy near Manewada crematorium," he said.

However, the Crime Branch found discrepancies in the account and exposed the sequence of events.

Police said Shailesh and his brother Sunil removed the CCTV DVR and hid it at the house of another accused. His family members also helped clean bloodstains. But the pistol was hidden behind Shailesh's house. Police recovered both the weapon and DVR, he added.

All six accused have been handed over to Hudkeshwar police for further investigation.