HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Teen who filmed viral crash video wants to move house

Teen who filmed viral crash video wants to move house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 20:07 IST

x

A 17-year-old boy in Ahmedabad, who unwittingly captured a viral video of Thursday's devastating Air India AI 171 plane crash, has given his statement to the police, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the viral video. Photograph: X

The teenager identified as Aryan shared his experience that left him visibly distressed and struggling to cope with.

He told reporters he was simply filming the plane on his mobile phone near his rented home, completely unaware that the aircraft would soon transform into a 'ball of fire'.

His video, which instantly went viral, gave one of the immediate perspectives of the tragedy.

 

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch said Aryan's statement was recorded.

The police issued a brief statement as there was an initial confusion that police had detained him.

However, the police clarified and said 'no one has been arrested for making this video. A screen recording of a mobile video went viral. The minor who took the video gave the details of the video to the police'.

"He came with his father to give a statement as a witness. He was then sent away with his father. No arrests or detentions have been made," the police said.

Recounting the terrifying moments, Aryan said that within 24 seconds of his recording, the plane crashed.

"I felt very scared. My sister was the first one to see the video. I feel very scared because of what I saw," the teenager recounted.

His sister expressed concern for her brother saying, "Aryan showed me the video and told me he does not want to live here because it is dangerous. He is very scared. He is not able to speak properly."

The landlady of Aryan's rented accommodation near the airport too spoke about Aryan's distress.

"When I came after the incident, I found that he was unable to speak. I assured him... he remained awake for the entire night. He has become quiet, not even eating anything," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

It's Deja Vu for Kozhikode, Mangaluru plane crash survivors
It's Deja Vu for Kozhikode, Mangaluru plane crash survivors
AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies
AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies
Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family
Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family
Air India crash: 'Engines lost power at critical stage'
Air India crash: 'Engines lost power at critical stage'
The Anxious Wait For DNA Confirmation
The Anxious Wait For DNA Confirmation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in Gandhinagar0:41

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in...

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral dies in air crash5:10

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral dies in...

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor narrates horror 3:05

'If I waited 15-20 sec more', AI-171 crash's survivor...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD