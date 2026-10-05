Tragic Scuffle Leads To Death Of 12-Year-Old In Faridabad

A tragic incident in Faridabad saw a 12-year-old boy fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old during a scuffle, prompting a police investigation into the juvenile crime.

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Key Points A 12-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old during a play-time scuffle in Faridabad.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, with the accused fleeing the scene with the knife used in the attack.

The victim, Kannu, was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and family but was declared dead by doctors.

Police have registered an FIR at the Sector 58 police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's father.

Further action in the case will be initiated after the completion of the post-mortem examination.

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death here by a teen during a scuffle that broke out between the two while they were playing together, police said on Monday.

After committing the crime, the 14-year-old accused fled the scene with the knife used in the attack on Sunday evening, police said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Iqbal, the uncle of the deceased, claimed that his nephew, Kannu, was playing outside his house in Block 14, Aashiyana Flats in Sector 56, around 7 pm on Sunday when the accused juvenile came there and joined him. The accused would frequently come to play.

A scuffle broke out between the two while they were playing and the 14-year-old stabbed Kannu in the chest with a knife, Iqbal alleged.

"The neighbours called to inform us about the incident. We rushed home from Block 7 and took Kannu to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he added.

Police said an FIR has been registered in the matter at the Sector 58 police station.

"Based on a complaint lodged by Yamin, the father of the deceased, an FIR has been registered. We will initiate further action after the post-mortem examination has been completed," said Inspector Kewal Singh, Station House Officer, Sector 58 police station.