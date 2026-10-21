Pitampura Stabbing: Class 9 Student Killed Over Social Media Comment

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Pitampura where a class 9 student was fatally stabbed during a Durga idol immersion procession, reportedly due to an old social media dispute, leading to the apprehension of four juveniles.

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Key Points A class 9 student was stabbed to death on Tuesday evening during a Durga idol immersion procession in Pitampura, northwest Delhi.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a social media comment on a girl's Instagram post made around a year ago.

Four juveniles have been apprehended by police in connection with the stabbing, and a blood-stained dagger was recovered.

The victim, Arun, was declared dead at BSA Hospital, while his friend Ashu was admitted with stab wounds.

An FIR has been registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A class 9 student was stabbed to death during a Durga idol immersion procession in northwest Delhi's Pitampura in a row over a social media comment on a girl's post, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the stabbing.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Pitampura area, where Arun and his friend Ashu were allegedly attacked by a group of local boys, police said.

Tragic Attack During Immersion

Arun was taken to BSA Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, while Ashu was admitted with stab wounds, the officer said.

According to Ashu, the incident occurred after 7.30 pm when they were participating in the Durga idol immersion procession. He said he was left behind due to traffic when some boys approached him and stabbed him in the thighs.

Ashu said he abandoned his motorcycle and tried to flee but saw the assailants attacking Arun as well.

"There were at least six people, but I could identify only two," he said.

Social Media Dispute Led To Violence

According to the testimony, the fight had behind it a comment on a girl's Instagram post made around a year ago.

Arun's father, a rickshaw driver, said his son, a class 9 student, had left home to see the immersion. He said he learnt about the incident later as he was busy working.

"My son was stabbed near the Pitampura Ramleela Ground. He had gone to see the immersion. We do not know who the accused are. Our son was innocent," he said.

Police Apprehend Juveniles

Police said they received information about a stabbing incident in the FP Block area and rushed to the spot.

During the investigation, the police identified the alleged assailants through technical surveillance and local inquiries.

Four juveniles, all locals, have been apprehended in connection with the case, the officer said.

The police also recovered a blood-stained dagger allegedly used in the crime.

An FIR has been registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station under sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.