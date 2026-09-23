Accidental Collision Leads To Fatal Stabbing Of Delhi Teen

In a tragic incident in central Delhi, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed following a minor collision with three teenagers, leading to police arrests and ongoing investigations into the shocking murder.

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Key Points A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Anand Parbat area.

The incident stemmed from an altercation after an accidental collision with three teenagers.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.

The alleged murder weapon, a knife, has been recovered by authorities.

An FIR for murder has been registered, and investigations are currently underway.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation after he accidentally collided with three teenagers in a lane in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, with police arresting a 19-year-old man and apprehending two minors, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday on Than Singh Road, where a PCR call was received regarding the stabbing of a person, they said.

Investigation And Apprehensions

The local police team reached the spot and found the teenager injured. He was rushed to Jeevan Mala Hospital by a constable along with members of the public, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

During the inquiry, police learnt that the teenager had allegedly been stabbed by three people. An FIR under murder charges was registered.

A dedicated team comprising police personnel from the station analysed CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance and gathered local information to identify the suspects, officials said.

The three accused -- Tushar, 19, a resident of Anand Parbat, and two minors, aged 17 and 15 -- were subsequently apprehended from the area, they said.

According to police, during interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were walking through a lane when the victim was approaching from the opposite direction. The two groups accidentally collided while passing each other, following which an altercation broke out.

The argument escalated and all three accused allegedly stabbed the teenager with a knife before fleeing the spot, police said.

The knife allegedly used in the crime has been recovered at the instance of the accused persons, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.