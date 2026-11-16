Vidisha Rape Case: Collegian Arrested, SIT Formed

A college student has been arrested in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, under the POCSO Act for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, prompting a police investigation and reactions from political leaders and human rights officials.

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Key Points A college student was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on November 14 in a medical student's flat and was discovered after the victim's health deteriorated.

The accused, Vishal Kirar, befriended the victim via social media and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident, including the role of others present.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo have called for strict action, with Kanoongo questioning the delay in FIR filing.

A collegian has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The minor girl was raped on November 14 in the flat of a medical student in Mukherjee Nagar area, and the crime came to light after her health deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital, the official said.

Investigation Underway In Vidisha Rape Case

"On receiving information about the minor's hospitalisation, the Child Welfare Committee and a police team reached the spot, recorded the victim's statement. They also videographed the incident. Prima facie, it has been confirmed the minor was raped," Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters.

Accused Vishal Kirar, a resident of Vidisha currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree, befriended the victim through social media approximately three months ago, he said.

Kirar has been charged with rape, causing hurt by poison or intoxicating or unwholesome drug, and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Political And Rights Bodies React To Incident

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the Basoda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP). The role of other people present in the flat at the time of the incident is being probed, he added.

Medical College Dean Manish Nigam said the victim's condition is currently stable.

Following the incident, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, called SP Kashwani and directed strict action.

National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo questioned the delay in filing an FIR and informing the Child Welfare Committee.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari also alleged that the police delayed filing an FIR in the case.